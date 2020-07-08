New Punjabi Song 'Jatti End' By TikTok Star Preet Thind Is Out; Read Details

Preet Thind is an emerging face in the Punjabi music industry. Her latest track Jatti End released on March 27, 2020, and all her fans are going gaga over it. The song features Preet Thind along with Aman Sharma and Yudhisthar Singh Bhatti. Keep reading to know more about Jatti End song.

Latest Punjabi Song Jatti End By Preet Thind Is Out

The Punjabi singer recently released her new Punjabi song called Jatti End. The song is sung by Preet Thind, while lyrics are penned by Singh Jeet. The music is given by G Guri and the song is choreographed by Bunty Onetaker. The song featuring Preet Thind, Aman Sharma and Yudhisthar Singh is produced under T-Series music label.

Before and after its release, the makers and artists dropped a few hints for their fans about Preet Thind’s new song ‘Jatti End’ on Instagram. Preet took to her Instagram to share the teaser of the music video. In the caption she urged her fans to watch her new song and to share their comments. Check out her Instagram post below:

Fans react to Jatti End

As soon as the music video of the song was out, many of her fans started commenting on the post with fire and folded hand emojis. Pramod Sharma Rana, who is an award-winning director, also commented on Preet’s post by congratulating her. Take a look at some fan reactions below:

(Image Credit: Preet Thind IG)

All about Preet Thind

Back in the year 2016, Shemaroo introduced Preet Thind to the music industry. Talking about the same, the spokesperson of Shemaroo in an interview with a portal, revealed that they were looking for an established singer and they came to know about Preet. Soon they signed the singer and introduced her to the masses. The singer was signed for five years, and since then she has been delivering both music videos and on-ground events.

Talking about the same, Preet Thind in the same interview said that she enjoys singing and live performances. She also revealed that the feeling of being on the stage in front of an audience gives her a different high and more confidence.

