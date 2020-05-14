'Jatt Di Star' By Avkash Mann Out Now; Read More Details On The Romantic Melody

After the success of his debut track with VYRL Originals, singer and songwriter Avkash Mann recently released another Punjabi pop song titled ‘Jatt di Star’. Inspired by Latin and tropical musical infusion, the fun and uplifting track Jatt Di Star is produced and composed by Bharatt-Saurabh and is written by Mellow D, Gopi Sindhu and Avkash. The song celebrates the essence of love, beauty, closeness with the significant other. The song is powered through an energetic, yet romantic melody.

All you need to know about Jatt Di Star

The video of Jatt Di Star is shot in the exotic country of Cuba by one of the most creative film directors Sukh Sanghera. The clip beautifully captures the colours, culture, and beauty of the country which resonates perfectly with the track. The romantic song brings out a love story where the protagonist expresses his feelings for his loved one and is willing to go to any distance and forgo everything for her.

Excited about ‘Jatt di Star’, Avkash in an interview with an entertainment portal, stated that it was a privilege to be an artist and be able to make an impact on people’s lives. He added that his objective through his songs and music has always been to express genuine emotions and bring something enjoyable, yet meaningful for listeners. He stated that with Jatt Di Star, the song is rooted in the sentiments of love, positivity, and appreciation of someone you care about - be it a significant other, family member, or a friend, there is always a presence of someone who’s a 'Star' in people's lives.

Talking about the current situation, he said in the interview that the song was planned much before the Covid-19 pandemic, but the release coincides with this tough time. Everyone needs positivity amid this unprecedented time, and he hopes that his new release track will bring happiness into the lives of people. He also acknowledged all the amazing front line workers, who are the real stars of society currently. He concluded the interview by saying that the song is also dedicated to all their truly heroic efforts.

