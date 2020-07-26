New Rama In 'Swamini' & Other Events That Happened In Marathi Shows This Week

A lot of twists and turns take place in a week on a daily soap show. From a new actor being introduced in the historic Marathi show Swamini to Shanaya making her husband, Garry, fall in love with her all over again and the show Rang Mazha Vegla taking a new turn, storywise, a lot has happened in television week. Here's everything that happened over the week in these Marathi Tv show.

Weekly celeb roundup in Marathi TV shows

Who is the New Rama in Swamini?

Swamini is a popular historic Marathi show which airs during the weekdays. As the makers have started airing fresher episodes for the audience, the show Swamini has taken a leap. Revati Lele is all set to appear on the show as an older Ramabai. The makers have managed to create a hype amongst the audience who have been wondering about the New Rama in Swamini.

The show Swamini revolves around the story of Peshwa household. Ramabai Madhavrao Peshwa who married Madhav Rao Peshwa, enters the Shaniwarwada in the latest episode.

Mazha Hoshil Na cast finally fall in love

Mazha Hoshil Na is another popular Marathi show. The show revolves around the story of a girl named Sai who falls in love with a kind boy named Aditya. Initially, the leads played by Gautami Deshpande and Virajas Kulkarni were shown as friends. But now as the story progresses, the two are finally seen falling in love.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's Shanaya sweeps Garry off his feet

In the show Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, as Gurunath Subedar finds himself attracted to a new character named Maya, his wife Shanaya, tries to woo him and make him fall in love with her all over again. The show stars Abhijeet Khandkekar as Gurunath Subedar, Anita Date as Radhika and Rasika Sunil as Shanaya.

Rang Mazha Vegla show takes a new turn

Rang Mazha Vegla aired fresh episodes and the show took a leap in its story. As Kartik gets married to the love of his life Deepa, Soundarya and her daughter plan to not show him the bride's face. The story of Rang Mazha Vegla follows a girl Deepa who faces many issues in a stereotyped society because of the colour of her skin.

