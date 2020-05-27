'Naagin 4' Actors Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma Out Of The Show? Vijayendra Kumeria Reacts

Rashami Desai made a grand entry in Naagin 4 right before lockdown. The actor was seen performing the role of Shalaka who is also a Naagin like Bela portrayed by Nia Sharma. According to a recent media report, both Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai wouldn’t be part of the show Naagin 4 post lockdown. Their co-star Vijendra Kumeria also commented on the same.

According to reports by a leading daily, the makers of Naagin 4 are planning to revamp the show with a completely new cast, new storyline, new twists, and turns. Reportedly, Rashami Desai’s character Shalaka doesn’t fit in the post-lockdown version of the show and she has already been informed about it by the production team. Other cast members including Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, and Anita Hassandani are also reported to be leaving the show Naagin 4 post lockdown.

The media report states that it has been more than two months since the lockdown and Naagin 4 makers feel that it will not be an as easy task to engage the audience after the lockdown is lifted. The report suggests that makers are still in dilemma regarding what would exactly work post-lockdown and therefore, they are planning to take the risk anyway.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Naagin 4’s Vijayendra Kumeria said that from what he has heard, Naagin 4 will be wrapped up after the lockdown but the makers and cast will be shooting the ending of the show. He further added that he had seen it coming and knew this was going to happen to the industry and said he was prepared that Naagin 4 makers may change their storyline as it has already happened with a lot of shows. He also mentioned that he is okay with whatever makers decide and hoped that something good will come out post-lockdown.

Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Sayantani Ghosh, Vijayendra Kumeria, Anita Hassanandani, and Rashami Desai in lead roles. The show is an Indian supernatural television series, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Naagin 4 chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers.

