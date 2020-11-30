Nidhhi Agerwal Is All Smiles For The Camera As She Stuns Fans In A Pink Satin Outfit

The Munna Michael actor Nidhhi Agerwal has raised the hotness quotient on Instagram as she struck a sultry pose for the camera in a blush pink outfit. Nidhhi recently collaborated with Reverie Magazine for her latest photoshoot wherein she flashed her million-dollar smile in a satin robe which she wore over a rosegold satin mini-dress. Back in June, Nidhhi had turned cover girl for the same magazine for their 'Dance Special' cover.

Nidhhi Agerwal's latest photo from a magazine shoot is all things stunning

Yesterday, i.e. November 29, 2020, Nidhhi Agerwal set the internet ablaze as she shared a glimpse of her shoot for the fashion magazine on Instagram. In the picture shared by the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film actor, she looked nothing less than gorgeous in a baby pink satin robe which she paired with a sleeveless rosegold spaghetti strap dress and a pair of star-shaped statement earrings. Nidhhi shelled out major sleepwear fashion goals as she rounded off her look with nude makeup and a mid parted hairdo tied neatly in a bun. Sharing the photograph on her Instagram handle, Nidhhi went all-butterfly emoticons in the caption of her post.

Check out Nidhhi Agerwal's Instagram post below:

In no time, the picture started doing rounds on social media and was quick to catch everyone's attention online. Within a day, Nidhhi's IG post has garnered over a whopping 590k likes and more than 3500 comments. Ardent fans of the iSmart Shankar actor also couldn't hold back but shower her with heaps of praise in the comment section of the post.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Meanwhile, back in June, the magazine had shared a bunch of Nidhhi Agerwal's photos on their official Instagram handle as Nidhhi turned cover girl for their 'Dance Special' cover. She also did an exclusive quarantine interview with Reverie Magazine wherein she spilt the beans about her quarantine life by answering a bunch of fan questions in a self-recorded video. The actor also managed to shoot for the 'Dance Special' cover of the magazine from the confines of her home by flaunting her dancing skills.

Take a look:

