Silambarasan TR And Nidhhi Agerwal’s Look From 'Easwaran' Is Out; See Post Here

Silambarasan TR, who predominantly world in Tamil film industry is back with his next film titled Easwaran which translates to God in English. The film's poster that was released a while ago has been garnering a lot of attention from the public as of recently. Today, the makers of the film shared the multilingual movie, Easwaran's first look. Read on to see the lead actors of the movie, Simbu and Nidhi Agerwal in a rural setting.

'Easwaran' first look is out now

Easwaran cast includes actors including Silambarasan TR and Nidhi Agerwal who are seen as the lead actors of the film. Nidhi and STR could be seen embracing each other in this rural setting picture from the BTS of their movie Easwaran. Here is the Easwaran first look.

Easwaran is STR's awaited film which has been dubbed in 4 languages. The makers of the film have recently released the first look of the film on Dussehra as well. Simbu could be seen holding a cobra that is wrapped around his neck. The movie is expected to release in January 2021.

However, the exact date is not mentioned. Easwaran's filming has already been wrapped up. It's release date has not been announced as of yet, but STR had earlier hinted for the film to be releasing near Pongal next year.

Simbu's new movie

The movie, starring STR and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead, also features actors like Bala, Nandita Swetha, Bharathiraja, among others in pivotal roles. The film is currently in post-production and is expected to hit the marquee in 2021. The movie is a multi-lingual and will simultaneously release in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. The first poster of the upcoming venture was recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Actor Silambarasan TR will soon be joining the cast and crew of forthcoming Tamil movie Maanaadu in Pondicherry. The actor shared a picture on his Twitter account announcing his character's name from the Venkat Prabhu directorial on Monday, November 9. STR revealed that his character's name in the political thriller would be Abdul Khaaliq, which also features Kalyani Priyadarshan and SJ Suryah in prominent roles.

