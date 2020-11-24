Kashmera Shah Chills By The Pool During A Photoshoot In Mumbai; Check Out

On November 24, 2020, Kashmera Shah took to her Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself chilling by the swimming pool at a posh hotel in Mumbai. Playing Divine’s Mirchi in the background, Kashmera posed sitting by the pool enjoying the sunshine. Her caption read, “It always seems impossible unless it’s done”. She further gave credits to her team for her outfit and make-up.

Kashmera Shah chills by the pool

In the video, Kashmera looked stunning in a metallic silver outfit with heels and is being captured by the photographer. As soon as she uploaded the video, netizens were quick to like and dropped fire emoticons and complimented her beauty. Actor Mahhi Vij wrote, “Kaatil” (Killer) with red heart. Arti Singh wrote, “Hotness” with a heart. A user commented, “So beautiful and sexy”.

Kashmera is an active social media user and often updates her fans by posting glimpses from her photoshoots. She has undergone massive physical transformation and gives major fitness goals to her fans. On the same day, she shared a picture from her photoshoot at the Taj Hotel in Santacruz, Mumbai.

She wrote, “Two things determine you. One… Your patience when you have nothing and Two… Your attitude when you have everything”. She tagged her hubby Krushna Abhishek and her team. Actor Pooja Batra Shah dropped fire emoticon while Arti Singh exclaimed, “Wowww” with a heart-eye face emoticon.

In her another recent post on Instagram, Kashmera shared a picture from her another photoshoot where she looked is seen wearing a pink corset top with a black jacket. She wrote, “Their opinions do not define you. You are unique. Be an eagle. Soar high above the clouds. Don’t be a crow that only shits on people. Inspire and let them perspire.” The post attracted positive and negative comments as many netizens went on to criticise her for wearing a bold outfit.

The 48-year-old actor and model is popular for her roles in movies such as Yes Boss, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. She has also participated in several reality shows such as Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye along with her hubby Krushna. Kashmera married comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek in 2013.

Image Source: Kashmera Shah Instagram

