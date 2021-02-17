Nidhhi Agerwal's Fans Build A Temple Dedicated To Her As Valentine's Day Gift

South Indian actor Nidhhi Agerwal's fans gave her a gift on Valentine's Day. Her fans recently gifted her a temple that includes a statue. In the recent pictures that surfaced on the internet, it can be seen that Nidhhi's fans are worshipping her in a temple. Check out Nidhhi Agerwal's temple that her fans gave her as a Valentine's day gift.

Nidhhi Agerwal's fans build a temple for her

In the picture, it can be seen that the actor's statue is wearing a pink and blue saree. Her fans have surrounded the statue to worship it. They can be seen pouring milk on the statue and also lighting up a Diya for her. The fans were also seen cutting a cake in front of the statue. They are also seen offering a green coloured saree. Behind the statue, they also hung the poster with Nidhhi's picture and "Nidhhi Agrewal's fans" written on it.

This is not the first time that fans have done something like this. Fans have also built superstar Rajinikanth's temple which is located at Kotilingeshwara Temple in Kolar, Karnataka. They did so to praise the actor for his work in movies and his fight for the social cause.

The actor is quite active on her social media and is often seen sharing pictures from photoshoot and her daily life events. Earlier, she shared a video with her dog. In the video, she is seen playing with her dog. The caption of the video reads, "Being with happy makes me happy [dog emoji]". Check it out.

The actor also shares videos on the Instagram reel. Earlier, she shared the BTS of her movie Bhoomi, where she is seen getting pranked by the crew members. The video has over 4 million plays. Check it out.

On the work front

Nidhhi Agrewal made her debut in 2017 with Munna Michael alongside Tiger Shroff. She works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi-language films. She has also appeared in Telugu films like Savyasachi (2018), Mr Majnu (2019) and iSmart Shankar (2019). In Tamil industry, she has worked in movies like Bhoomi and Eeswaran.

