Niharika Konidela Gets Engaged To Chaitanya JV In Extravagant Ceremony, Pictures Inside

Tollywood actor Niharika Konidela got engaged to Chaitanya JV in Hyderabad on Thursday, August 13. The engagement ceremony was attended by famous actors like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej Konidela, among others. Here are a few pictures from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's engagement ceremony.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV engagement pictures

(Source: Chaitanya JV Instagram)

(Source: BA Raju Twitter)

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV to tie the knot soon

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV will be tying the knot early next year. The soon-to-married couple met through arrange marriage set up and fell in love immediately. Niharika Konidela announced her wedding to Chaitanya JV through a series of social media posts. A few months ago, Niharika Konidela shared a picture with Chaitanya JV and wrote: "Mine." (sic)

Check out Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's first picture:

Details about Niharika Konidela's fiance

Chaitanya JV, Niharika Konidela's fiance, reportedly works as a Business Strategist at a leading MNC in Hyderabad. Chaitanya JV graduated from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad in 2019. Chaitanya JV is a watch-collector and a part-time photographer, who beautifully captures his muse.

Niharika Konidela's films

Niharika Konidela debuted in the film industry with G. Ramaraju's Oka Manasu with Naga Shaurya. Following the success of her debut film, Niharika Konidela featured in movies like Happy Wedding (2018), Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019), among others. Niharika Konidela will soon be making her Tamil movie debut with an untitled film. The forthcoming movie stars Niharika Konidela and Ashok Selvan in the lead.

The Niharika Konidela and Ashok Selvan starrer mark the directorial debut of Swathini, a former assistant of director Suseenthiran. The forthcoming film is a family drama that is produced by J Selvakumar under his production banner Kenanya Films. The Niharika Konidela and Ashok Selvan starrer will go on floors soon after the lockdown ends and will release early next year.

