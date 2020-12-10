Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya JV Are Now Married; Here Are FIRST PHOTOS From The Wedding

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s wedding festivities kick-started a few days ago and on December 9, the duo tied the knot with each other in a private ceremony, in presence of their friends and family. Photos from the same flared all over the internet. Recently, a slew of pics from Niharika Konidela's wedding surfaced online in which she could be seen performing her wedding rituals, while Naga Babu was seated next to her. In one of the photos, Niharika Konidela's husband could be seen showering flowers on her.

Niharika looked ethereal in a golden saree loaded with heavy layers of accessories. In another set of photos, Konidela pulled off an orange-green Banaras saree with a neat hair bun. She looked like the perfect South Indian bride with flower garlands on her hair. A group of family members were busy looking at the festivities. Take a look at some of the pics from #Nischay wedding.

Niharika Konidela's wedding photos & videos

Allu Arjun's family poses with the couple

Veteran actor and producer Naga Babu also shared glimpses from his daughter's wedding. The grand event took place in Udaipur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. Naga Babu got emotional as went on to pen down a sweet note for Niharika. He wrote: "It looks like the end of an era... Serious nostalgia hit me all again... It feels like the first day of her school... Just that she won't be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7... Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli."

Thanking his friends and family, Naga Babu wrote, "To the Friends & Family...

It means the world to us that you are here to share in our wedding celebration...

We are to fortunate to have each one of you in our lives and feel honored that you are here to be with us. Thank you All for your love, smiles and moments you shared with us. Dear Chay & Niha.....With Whole heart for the Whole Life. #nischay."

