Niharika Konidela Gushes '7 Days To Go' To Start Her Wedding Countdown With Chaitanya JV

After their wedding card went viral on social media, Niharika Konidela and fiancé Chaitanya Jonnalagadda have now started their wedding countdown as the couple is all set to tie the knot on December 9. Yesterday, Niharika shared a loved-up selfie with her groom-to-be and expressed her excitement for commencing a new chapter of her life with Chaitanya. The love birds will be taking their wedding vows in a lavish wedding at The Oberoi Udaivilas hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Niharika Konidela's wedding countdown starts as she gushes '7 days to go!'

On December 2, 2020, the niece of megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela and 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan, Niharika Konidela began the countdown of her wedding by sharing a mushy selfie with hubby-to-be Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. After the couple's wedding card went viral on social media, Niharika has officially announced her wedding date as she gushed "7 days to go" in her latest Instagram post. With the cutesy picture, the duo shelled out major couple goals for fans on social media as their admirers went all hearts in the comment section of the post.

While Niharika sported a white dress, fiancé Chaitanya donned a light-yellow kurta and the couple looked nothing less than aww-dorable together as they flashed their smiles at the camera. Sharing the selfie on her Instagram handle, the Telugu and Tamil actor wrote, "Can we start the countdown already? 7 days to go! (sic)".

Check out Niharika's Instagram post below:

On the other hand, the love of Niharika's life, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda also took to his Instagram handle earlier today to give fans a sneak-peek into his we-time with his fiancée and their beloved ones. Sharing a candid blurry photograph with Niharika, Chaitanya wrote, "To many more blurry pictures and crazy nights".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, according to the pictures of the couple's wedding card that has been doing rounds on the internet for a while now, Niharika and Chaitanya's wedding rituals will start at 7:15 p.m. on December 9. After they take their wedding vows, a reception will be held at 8:30 p.m. on the same day. Check out the viral pictures of the soon-to-be-married couple's wedding card below:

