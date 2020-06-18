Vikas Guppta's Impressive Net Worth Shows How He Became The 'Mastermind' Of Indian TV

Vikas Guppta has garnered a large fan following since the time he appeared in the show Bigg Boss for Season 11. The producer has since won the hearts of the audience and he is also called the 'Mastermind' because of game skills and tactics when he was a part of the Bigg Boss house.

Vikas Guppta's net worth

Vikas Guppta's earning has been majorly sourced from his work as a producer. He became a reality TV star and also has hosted a show on MTV named Ace of Space. Vikas Guppta's net worth as of 2020 is in between $1 Million to $5 Million, as per reports. Vikas Gupta's earnings as of 2020 are ‎₹5 to ‎₹8 crores. A news source reported Vikas Guppta's net worth as $3 Million in the year 2018. His salary per week at the Bigg Boss house was ‎₹ 6 to ₹ 6.5 Lakhs.

Vikas owns a three BHK flat situated in Andheri, Mumbai. He also has a great car collection. One of them is a stunning Mercedes CLA. Mercedes CLA's price is around ₹ 35 Lakhs.

Vikas Guppta's shows

Vikas Guppta started his career as the creative head of Balaji Telefilms under the mentorship of Ekta Kapoor. Shows like Kyun Ki, Mahabharat, and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil were aired when he was the creative head. Even the famous Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was also under the watchful eye of Vikas Guppta. All these shows have earned a lot of fame on Indian televisions.

Vikas Guppta then started Lost Boy Productions. Under this, some of the most famous MTV shows were made. The most popular of them was Gumrah: End of Innocence. He also produced Warrior High, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and MTV Webbed. He also became the youngest programming head of MTV. Vikas then joined Bigg Boss 11.

Vikas Guppta's latest controversy

Vikas Guppta recently took to his Instagram to open up about various accusations that are being placed on him from TV actors like Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, and Parth Samthaan. He talked about how he is not a bad person and that he has simply made the wrong choices when it comes to making friends. He also tried to clear his name in the case of Parth Samthaan, who accused him of inappropriate behaviour in the year 2013. Here is the video:

