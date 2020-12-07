Niharika Konidela Shares A Sneak Peek Into How She Recreated Her Mom's Look; See Post

Niharika Konidela recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming collage of her and her mother. She shared a picture of her from one of her pre-wedding rituals in which she recreated her mother’s attire. Let’s take a look at what was recently added to the list of Niharika Konidela’s wedding photos. Have a look.

Niharika Konidela's photos from pre-wedding rituals

As Niharika Konidela’s wedding date is approaching, she took to her Instagram and shared this mesmerizing picture of herself with a nostalgic memory of her mother’s engagement ceremony. In the picture, she shared a beautiful picture of her mother’s engagement ceremony where she wore a ravishing blue and golden coloured saree with flowers in her hair and a coconut in hand. She can also be seen wearing some elegant set of jewellery on her special day.

Next to it is Niharika Konidela’s wedding look where she chose to wear her mother’s same saree for one of the rituals. She recreated her mother’s engagement look from 32 years back and won the hearts of her fans and followers. She can be seen wearing the same saree with a different blouse and a stunning piece of necklace. She also added some pieces of jewellery on her forehead and waist along with beautiful sets of earrings and bangles.

All her fans were mesmerized with her beauty and her attire and praised her look as well as her mother’s. Many others stated how she resembled her mother so much when she wore her saree. Let’s take a look at how the fans reacted to Niharika Konidela’s photos.

Niharika Konidela’s family

Niharika Konidela’s family is one of the well-known families in the South Indian movie industry. She is the daughter of Padmaja Konidela and popular Telugu artist Nagendra Babu. She is the niece of artist Pawan Kalyan and one of the iconic artists of South Indian industry, Chiranjeevi. Her brother is also a popular actor in the Telugu film industry while some of her popular cousins include actors namely Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and Allu Sirish.

Niharika Konidela was last seen in projects namely Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Madhouse in 2019 and is now getting prepared for her wedding with Chaitanya Jv on December 9, 2020.

