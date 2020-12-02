Niharika Konidela's Wedding Card Pictures Trend On The Internet; Take A Look

Known for her performances in several Tamil and Telugu movies, Niharika Konidela’s wedding card and pictures are all over the internet. The actor recently got engaged to a well-known businessman named Chaitanya Jonnalagedda at a grand ceremony which involved their friends and family. Here's a look at Niharika Konidela’s wedding card and glimpses of her engagement ceremony.

Niharika Konidela’s wedding card & engagement photos

As all the fans await Niharika Konidela’s wedding photos, her engagement pictures and wedding card have already become a hot topic on the internet. Chaitanya and Niharika Konidela’s wedding card looks like a lavish bunch of treats that involves several kinds of chocolates and sweets with a set of grand invitation card for their special guests.

The first part of Chaitanya and Niharika Konidela’s wedding card consists of a baby pink coloured cover with an image of Lord Ganesha on it. The invitation card includes the names of Chaitanya’s parents who stated in the card that they request the pleasure of the gracious presence on the auspicious occasion of the wedding ceremony of their son. Later, the names of the bride and groom are mentioned with the venue and date of the wedding. Chaitanya and Niharika Konidela’s wedding will be held on December 9 at Hotel Udaivilas, Udaipur. The wedding card also gives a royal Indian vibe by adding images of elephants and castles. The next part of the invitation involves a purple coloured card that consists of the details about their other ceremonies. Other ceremonies involve Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi which will be held two days prior to the date of the wedding. The wedding card also involves boxes of sweets for their guests.

The wedding card printed by Niharika’s family is quite similar to that of Chaitanya’s. The colour combinations of Niharika Konidela’s wedding card were in an off-white shade with a similar pattern including the names of her parents.

Niharika Konidela’s movies

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor Nagendra Babu and she made her debut in 2016 with a Telugu movie called Oka Manasu. Some of her other movies include Happy Wedding, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Suryakantham and Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy.

