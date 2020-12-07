Niharika Konidela Wedding: Bride-to-be, Bro Varun Tej & Family Jets Off To Udaipur

Varun Tej Konidela has uploaded a new picture on his Instagram handle, through which he could be seen communicating that he, along with his family, have embarked on their journey towards Udaipur, where Varun’s sister, Niharika Konidela's wedding will take place. The family of seven, along with the groom-to-be, Chaitanya JV, could be seen in the image.

The image in question can be seen here:

As one can see, the image has the seven all dressed up in traditional attires, including the bride-to-be. Niharika Konidela could be seen wearing an orange and white traditional outfit which is complete with a trendy pair of sunglasses. The actor/producer and television personality is marrying her boyfriend, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. Niharika Konidela's wedding photos are yet to surface online.

About The Groom-To-Be:

Jonnalagadda, who is fondly known as Chaitanya JV, is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao. Chaitanya, who is also a travel and photography enthusiast, is currently working with Tech Mahindra. Chaitanya was introduced to the world by Niharika through a series of cryptic posts. Eventually, she took to her Instagram to unveil Chaitanya to the world. The actress-producer got engaged to him in August this year.

About the Bride-to-be

Niharika Konidela is an Indian film actress, dancer and television presenter. Konidela, who is the younger sister of Varun Tej, is better known for her works in Telugu and Tamil films. She made her debut with the film Oka Manasu (A film that would soon find a remake in 2017’s Ok Jaanu) in 2016. Konidela has also backed a handful of projects through her banner “Pink Elephant Pictures”. Konidela, as of now, has been a part of films such as Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solen, Suryakantham, Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding

About Varun Tej Konidela:

The actor entered the film industry as a child artist. His first screen appearance happened to be in the year 2000 in the Telegu film, Heads Up. 14 years later, Varun Konidela would go on to play the lead role in a film for the first time in Mukunda. Including his debut feature, Varun Tej has worked in nine films so far. He has worked with directors like Harish Shankar, Anil Ravipudi and Sankalp Reddy.

