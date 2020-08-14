Varun Tej Takes To Instagram To Post Sweet Note On 'baby Sis' Niharika's Engagement

Varun Tej recently posted a picture of his sister Niharika Konidela with Chaitanya and announced the engagement of the two. The actor also penned down an adorable note for his sister which fans loved very much. Over the past couple of weeks, Niharika Konidela was sharing several glimpses of herself with Chaitanya and thus the news of their engagement delighted fans. Fans also sent several positive messages for the couple and wished them well for their future endeavours. Prominent celebrities also wished the couple and blessed their union.

Varun Tej's note on sister Niharika Konidela's engagement

In the post, Varun Tej wrote how happy he was to see his baby sister engaged. He further expressed his feelings by writing and exclaiming in joy by saying 'and this happened'.

He also proceeded later to welcome Chaitanya to the family and sent them his love. Niharika Konidela also replied to the post and send her love to her brother. Fans loved this cute post that Varun Tej shared along with the photograph of the happy couple. The perfect backdrop and the smiling faces of the couple made up for an amazing moment. The fans expressed their joy and wished the couple well.

The couple looked amazing in their co-ordinated outfits. The purple shade and the traditional look made their outfits look stunning. Chaitanya wore a self-printed SherwanI along with a few accessories. On the other hand, Niharika donned a purple lehenga which was full of intricate designs.

Varun Tej had spoken to Zoom TV a few months back in which he told the entertainment news portal that his sister would get engaged in August itself. He also added that the family would make sure all the safety precautions during the celebrations were followed.

He had also revealed that the wedding of the two might take a while due to the current scenario of the pandemic. However, Varun was positive and said that the family and he were delighted for the engagement as it was something they were able to enjoy during such pressing times, according to the entertainment news portal.

