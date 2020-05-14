Who Is Dr Pallavi Varma, Wife Of Tollywood Actor Nikhil Siddhartha?

Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha recently got married to his girlfriend Pallavi Varma amidst the lockdown. The wedding pictures of the newly married couple surfaced on social media yesterday. The two tied the knot in a private wedding at their farmhouse in Hyderabad. Read on for more details.

Who is Pallavi Varma?

Nikhil Siddhartha had gotten engaged to Pallavi Varma on February 1st this year in Goa. The actor had shared pictures of going down on one knee and proposing to her. In the post, he had shared with his fans that a new chapter in his life is going to begin. Nikhil had also mentioned to a media portal that Pallavi is as chilled out a person as he is and that love has made him a changed person. He has time and again revealed how madly he is in love with her.

Read | Chrissy Teigen Gets Bearded Dragon For Kids, Promises To Give It 'lots Of Love & Cuddles'

According to a leading media portal, Pallavi Varma is a doctor by profession. She was born and brought up in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. According to media portals, Pallavi was born in the year 1995. She loves to travel and has been a straight-A student throughout her school and college.

Read | Newly Engaged Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Are All Smiles In Unseen Pic

On the work front, Nikhil Siddhartha was last seen in Arjun Suravaram which was well received by fans and critics alike. The actor had shared the silver screen with Lavanya Tripathi and Tarun Arora. The movie was a crime thriller in which Nikhil portrayed the role of a journalist.

Read | Fans Go Crazy On Social Media As Kylie Jenner Flaunts Stormi's 'patience' Level | Watch

Read | Nikhil Siddhartha & Pallavi Varma Tie The Knot Amid Lockdown; See Wedding Pics And Videos

(Image credit: Silverscreencelebrities, Nikhil Siddhartha Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.