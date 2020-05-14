Nikhil Siddhartha & Pallavi Varma Tie The Knot Amid Lockdown; See Wedding Pics And Videos

After Tollywood producer Dil Raju tied the knot in a simple wedding amid the nationwide lockdown, Tollywood superstar Nikhil Siddhartha has also now wedded his fiance Pallavi Varma today, i.e. May 14, in a private wedding. After getting engaged this year on February 1, the celebrity couple finally tied the sacred thread at their farmhouse, situated in Hyderabad.

Nikhil took the internet by storm as he gave his fans a sneak-peek into his Haldi ceremony yesterday and now their wedding photos and videos are all over the place, having their fans swooning on social media.

Check out Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma wedding diaries from their private wedding

Nikhil Siddhartha and his ladylove Pallavi Varma tied the knot with the attendance of their family and close friends in Hyderabad. The wedding went smoothly as everyone adhered to the government's guidelines of maintaining social distancing due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

While the bride looked nothing less than stunning in a red and gold bridal ensemble, the bridegroom looked no lesser as he complimented her look, donning a golden sherwani along with a red dupatta. Check out some of the pictures and videos from 'NikPal's' wedding and Haldi ceremony below:

According to several reports of online portals, Nikhil and Pallavi were to get married in a grand wedding last month. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the government of India, the couple was not permitted to host a grand wedding ceremony. Therefore, they cancelled their wedding last month and finally got hitched after resorting to keeping their wedding a close-knitted affair.

(Image credit: Silverscreencelebrities Instagram)

