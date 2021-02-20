Nimrat Khaira: All You Need To Know About The Super Talented Punjabi Singer And Actor

Known for her work in Punjabi music, Nimrat Khaira is a very widely loved Indian singer and actor. The popular musician was also the winner of the Punjabi music reality television show called Voice of Punjab in its third season. While Nimrat has constantly given her audience numerous melodious songs, she has also proven herself to be one of the most engaging singers with her songs garnering endless love each day and achieving commercial success as well. She has also been seen making acting appearances in a few Punjabi films, debuting with the film Lahoriye back in 2017.

Nimrat Khaira's age, academics and more

The singer was born to them on August 8, 1992, in Punjab. Born and brought up in the same state, Nimrat completed her schooling in the city of Batala from D.A.V. School and later went on to pursue her graduation from the Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (HMV) college situated in another Punjabi city, Jalandhar. The singer is currently single with no romantic linkups whatsoever. Nimrat Khaira, who got eliminated in the 2nd season of Voice of Punjab right before its grand finale, became the winner of the 3rd season that aired back in 2012.

Nimrat Khaira's musical career

Nimrat Khaira has managed to deliver countless entertaining and melodious songs for her audience over the years. While one of her earliest songs was Rabb Karke which was co-sung by Nishawn Bhullar in 2015, she received mass recognition for her hit song Ishq Kacheri which released in 2016. Since then, the singer has released as many as 30 songs overall.

Some of Nimrat's older songs include SP De Rank Wargi, Ishq Kacheri, Salute Wajde, Taanvi Changa, Lagda, Rohab Rakhdi, Jhumke, Dubai Wale Sheikh, DJ Waaleya, Akhar, Bhangra Gidha, Designer and Suit. Released last year, Nimrat Khaira's song Time Chakda has gathered over 62 million views on YouTube.

Nimrat Khaira's all songs

Nimrat Khaira's new song which released on February 19, 2021, is called Sira E Hou and is co-sung by singer Amrit Maan. The singer has continued to give us several other popular songs which are truly loved by her listeners. Some of her songs which released in the year 2018 and after are as follows...

Brober Boli

Ranihaar

Sun Sohniye

Udhaar Chalda

Khat

Ravaya Na Kar

Sacha Jhootha

Tohar

Jattan De Munde

Channan

Baddlan De Kaalje

Supna Laavan Da

Lehnga

Majhe Wal Da

Ajj Kal Ajj Kal

Vail

Sohne Sohne Suit

Track Suit

Lemme Check

Sangdi Sangdi

Busy Busy

Nimrat Khaira and Amrit Maan's newest release Sira E Hou:

Nimrat Khaira's Instagram

Nimrat is a very regular Instagram user and takes to her page to share several bits and pieces of her personal and professional lives with her fans and followers on the platform. From promoting her upcoming music to sharing her photos from photoshoots, Nimrat does it all on her Instagram handle and fans thoroughly enjoy interacting with their much-loved singer.

