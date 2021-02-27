Ninnila Ninnila Review: Netizens Can't Have Enough Of This Romantic Drama, Read Tweets

Ninnila Ninnila is a romantic comedy film that revolves around the beautiful themes of love, connections, and food. It is released as Ninnila Ninnila in Telugu and as Theeni in Tamil. It stars Ashok Selvan, Nithya Menen, and Ritu Varma in the lead roles, while actors Nassar and Satya Akkala, also play prominent roles in the film. The film premiered on 26 February, and in one day itself, it has garnered a lot of love. People have been praising everything about the movie, from its performances to its direction, in their takes on the Ninnila Ninnila movie's review.

Ninnila Ninnila Plot:

The film Ninnila Ninnila revolves around a chef, Dev (Ashok Selvan), who is a genius when it comes to food and cooking. However, he has an issue of muscle spasms, that causes his body to make sudden surprising movements. He meets Tara (Ritu Verma), who has OCD and is a chef at the same restaurant that he works in. He starts to develop feelings for her. Things take a turn in his life when he later meets Maya (Nithya Menen), who is too innocent and is still a child in her mind, and falls for her too. The movie explores Dev’s journey as a chef and his journey through love. Ninnila Ninnila premiered on ZEEPlex on 26 February and is available to watch with English subtitles.

Ninnila Ninnila Review from the Twitterati:

Here is how the people are reacting on Twitter, showering their love for the story and the performances:

#NinnilaNinnila #Theeni is a complete visual treat.The Movie is everything magical! The characters are so well written and beautifully delivered by the actors. The film makes you laugh, cry and hold on to love.This is amazing @AniSasiOnO you have made a perfect feel good film ♥️ — Keerthi Pandian (@iKeerthiPandian) February 26, 2021

#NinnilaNinnila cute film @AshokSelvan bro such a brilliant actor ur @MenenNithya as usual natural @riturv 💘 💘😻 overall its decent film 😀👌 loved it — #RAkO (@sriram792) February 26, 2021

Such a beautiful and heartwarming film macha @AshokSelvan this is your best work till date, really proud of you ❤️ and @AniSasiOnO the way you handle human emotions is really beautiful. Expecting more films from this beautiful combo ❤️ #NinnilaNinnila #theeni pic.twitter.com/zKNVATH1VM — vinoth kishan (@vinoth_kishan) February 26, 2021

@AshokSelvan #ninnilaninnila ashok sir again come with super decent hit. my rating is 4/5 a pleasant story. #ashokselvan sir acting is so good. love u bro❤️🖤 — venky ssr (@VenkySsr) February 27, 2021

Ninnila Ninnila IMDb Ratings:

With the earliest reviews of the film coming in, people have also showered their love for the film on IMDb. The Ninnila Ninnila ratings on IMDb, as of now, have reached 8.6/10! The users have been praising the movie's concept, the flow of the story, and direction in their Ninnila Ninnila review on IMDb. Here is what some two of the users mentioned in their reviews:

A user, who goes by the ID ‘bharathrama-40487,’ rated the movie 10/10, and wrote in his review: “Movie is very smoothly directed… the concept of the movie is good.”

Another user, whose ID is, ‘sunilps,’ also rated the movie 10/10, and said in his review: “I love cooking movies, and this is definitely among the best. The picturization is really good.”

