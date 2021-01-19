Nipun Dharmadhikari And Sanhita Dharmadhikari Blessed With A Baby Girl

Marathi actor and director Nipun Dharmadhikari and his wife Sanhita Dharmadhikari shared a piece of good news with their fans and followers, recently. The actor announced that he and Sanhita became parents to a baby girl. He also shared a picture of his wife and their newborn baby. The announcement was made on January 17, which is also their wedding anniversary. Have a look at the adorable pictures of Nipun Dharmadhikari's family.

it's a baby girl

On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Nipun Dharmadhikari and his wife Sanhita Dharmadhikari announced that they became parents to a baby girl. Nipun shared a picture of his wife holding the girl child in her arms. In the second picture, one can see tiny little closed eyes of the baby as Nipun held her in his arms. Take a look at how adorable the mother-daughter duo look in the picture.

Reactions on Nipun Dharmadhikari's announcement

After seeing Nipun Dharmadhikari's family picture, several celebrities took to his comment section to congratulate him. Actors like Rohit Saraf who worked as the lead actor in his Netflix original series Mismatched commented in all caps and wrote, "YAY! CONGRATULATIONS!" Many other celebrities like Mrinmayee Godbole, Jitendra Joshi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shalmali Kholgade, Priyanka Barve congratulated him. Take a look at some of the comments on his Instagram post.

Nipun Dharmadhikari on work front

Nipun Dharmadhikari's movies such as Dhappa, Baapjanma and more gained him huge popularity. His recent works include the web series Mismatched. He directed the Netflix original which featured Youtuber Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malvade in the lead roles. The series gained a huge response because of the young and fresh cast. He also directed the film Mee Vasantrao which featured Rahul Deshpande, Anita Date and Amey Wagh. Nipun has also directed several plays such as Cycle, Sangeet Manapman, Sangeet Saubhadra and Lose Control. He was also seen hosting a satirical talk show along with actor Amey Wagh called Casting Couch for the Youtube channel Bhadipa.

