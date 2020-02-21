Nithiin Opens Up On Keeping His Relationship With Shalini A Secret; Says She's 'media-shy'

Telugu actor Nithiin recently got engaged with his long-time girlfriend Shalini. While they were dating for a long time, their relationship was not revealed by the actor in public. In a recent interview, Nithiin revealed why he had kept his relationship with Shalini a secret.

Nithiin on his relationship with Shalini

In an interview with a South Indian news portal, Nithiin shared that the couple had planned and discussed whether they should reveal the fact that they are dating. He said that they kept their love story under wraps because of Shalini. The actor talked about how Shalini is a media-shy person. Nithiin added that it is difficult for celebrities to keep such news as a secret from the media.

The Ishq actor shared that they had met through a common friend in 2012. They first became friends and then slowly their love blossomed over the years. He also talked about how he proposed to Shalini. He did not want to do it stereotypically by going down on his knees. He proposed to her on one leg and Shalini said yes.

The Telugu star shared that he never tried to woo Shalini nor did she. They have a good understanding and trust towards each other, and thus it is a simple, non-filmy love story. Nithiin had shared pictures from their engagement on his Instagram. While Shalini wore a bright yellow lehenga, Nithiin stunned in a light pink kurta-pyjama.

Shalini and Nithiin will get married on April 16, 2020. For the unversed, Shalini Kandukuri is from Hyderabad and is an MBA graduate from the United Kingdom.

Nithiin's latest movie is Bheeshma. The movie released on February 21. It stars Rashmika Mandanna and Jishu Sengupta alongside Nithiin and is directed by Venky Kudumula.

Source: Nithiin Instagram

