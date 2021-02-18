Nithiin And Priya Prakash Varrier's 'sweet Romantic Melody' From 'Check' Out: Watch

Nithiin took to Twitter and Instagram on the evening of February 17, 2021, to announce the release of the lyrical version of the Ninnu Chudakunda song, from his upcoming film Check. Check will also star Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh and is set to release on February 26, 2021. He called the song “sweet” and “romantic” and asked his followers to check out the song. He also added the relevant details of the film in his post.

"Romantic Melody" from Check released

The video of the song has short clippings from the film that is about to release soon. In it, Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier can be seen having a good time together. There are beautiful beaches and other scenic views around them as they move from one spot to another hand in hand. The video also credits all those whose effort went into the creation of the song. If the clippings from the song are anything to go by, fans can expect the film to be a feel-good romantic fest. The Ninnu Chudakunda song is very soothing and pleasing to the ears.

Fans were very excited by the release of the song. It only increased their anticipation for the film. Many of them said that they could no longer wait for the film to release and were looking forward to watching the plot play out. Each of the actors in the film has their own fan base and the fan pages of Nithiin, Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh have all reacted very positively to the song.

Bro qe are waiting for the movie — Andrewashok (@Andrewashok2) February 17, 2021

Nice melody @actor_nithiin anna @kalyanimalik31 sir ji echi padesav — VÌKrÄm Gøúđ (@IVikramV) February 17, 2021

bahut besabri se intezar hai mujhe is movie vah bhi Hindi mein ji — mintu rayeen (@MintuRayeen) February 17, 2021

Super song anna — Kamal (@Kamalprabhas123) February 17, 2021

Priya Prakash Varrier, known commonly as the 'wink girl' shot to fame almost overnight after the release of a snippet from her movie Oru Adaar Love. The clip that was released in February 2018 was from a song that showed Priya Prakash Varrier in a school sitting on her desk and winking at her co-star. This wink is what made the then 18-year-old actor gain quick recognition.

The snippet from the song filled every social media portal with people being both appreciative of the actor. In an interview with Deccan Herald, she said that the wink was not even part of the script and was something she did when the director asked her to make the shot her own. She credited the classical dance and music training she had to her eye move as eye-expressions are an integral part of classical art.

