Where Did Priya Prakash Varrier Get Her Eye Movements From That Made Her "India's Crush"?

Priya Prakash Varrier rose to fame in what some would call, a wink of an eye. The actor from Kerala quickly became one of the most searched people on Google after the release of a snippet from her movie Oru Adaar Love. The clip that was released in February 2018 was from a song that showed Priya Prakash Varrier in a school setting and winking at her co-star.

This wink is what made the then 18-year-old actor gain quick recognition. The snippet from the song filled every social media portal with people being both appreciative of the actor as well as being condescending. When the Deccan Herald asked Varrier how the move came about, she laughed and said that the fun thing was that the move was spontaneous.

Also read: Priya Prakash Varrier Flaunts Her Handprinted Lehenga In Recent Photoshoot

How the eyebrow move came about

She recalled her director telling her to do something that would look cute and endearing as well as help her catch the attention of viewers. The wink was not planned or discussed prior to the shot. He told her to make a move that would stay with viewers long after the movie was gone. The first reaction that came into her mind was to wink as she had seen so many other actors do.

Varrier felt that the wink would fit most appropriately into the scene. She attributed her eyebrow movements and facial expressions to her classical dance training. Not only is Varrier a trained classical dancer but also a classical singer, she said in the interview.

Also read: Priya Prakash Varrier Stuns In A Scintillating Silver Dress; Fans Swamp Her Post With Love

Priya said that she used to live in Mumbai before moving to Thrissur. She started training in classical dance forms from the age of 10. The dance forms she has been trained in are Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam. She said that she had always been a performer and performed at many festivals and shows. She continued saying that eye movements are an essential part of Indian classical dance forms and having practised the dance forms from such a young age made these expressions almost second nature to the actor.

Also read: Priya Prakash Varrier Deactivates Her Instagram Account, Moves To TikTok To Entertain Fans

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier did not only gain quick recognition, but also the troubles that come with it. There were charges against her for hurting religious sentiments which were later quashed by the Supreme Court.

Also read: Priya Prakash Varrier Is Back On Instagram, Says 'I Wanted A Break From Social Media'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.