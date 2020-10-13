Priya Prakash Varrier Flaunts Her Handprinted Lehenga In Recent Photoshoot

Actor Priya Prakash Varrier is popularly known for her role in Oru Adaar Love. Her wink scene from the film garnered her a huge fan following. Priya recently shared a few pictures from her recent photoshoot as she slipped into a printed lehenga. Take a look at Priya Prakash Varrier's photos.

Priya Prakash Varrier's photoshoot pictures

Priya Prakash Varrier is often seen following the three picture grid theme on Instagram. Recently, she took to her Instagram page to share three posts from her recent photoshoot wearing a printed lehenga from Dhaga Ki Kahani. In the first post, she flaunts her handprinted and embroidered lehenga and choli from Dhaga Ki Kahani's Sirh collection. She flaunts her back and looks down in the first picture while in the second, she is looking away from the camera and gives a side angled pose. The dupatta flows seamlessly as she turns. Take a look at Priya Prakash Varrier's photos from her first post.

She has also worn a beaded choker and a three-layered pearl necklace from the outlet ms Pink Panther Jewel. Her hair is in a messy bun with a middle partition. She has worn a pink and white flower gajra in her hair. Her printed blouse and a deep neckline and bell sleeves to go with the lehenga. One can also see her tattoo "carpe diem" below her collar bone. The next post was the close-up shot and the mid-shot. Priya gave an intense look into the camera while posing for these pictures. Take a look:

The last one of Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram post is a combination of a low angled picture and an extreme wide shot flaunting her entire outfit. She captioned this post as, "Its a dress not a yes." In both the pictures, Priya looks away from the camera in search of something. Her pictures are clicked by photographer Vaffara and their production team. Her photoshoot had taken place at the boutique hotel Port Muziris in Kochi. Many celebrities and fans have commented on Priya's pictures. They have called her gorgeous and fans have flooded the comment section with heart emojis. Take a look:

Priya Prakash Varrier on the work front

She was filming for her Kannada movie Vishnu Priya directed by VK Prakash. She also signed another film with the director which is a Malayalam film titled Oru Nalpathukarante Irupathonnukaari. Priya Prakash Varrier will also be making her debut in Bollywood with Sridevi Bungalow. The film features Priya and Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles. The trailer was recently released and the movie is expected to release soon too.

