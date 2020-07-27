Nithiin Gets Hitched To Shalini At Hyderabad In Private Ceremony; See Pics

Nithiin and Shalini tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on Sunday, July 26. The wedding was attended by close and immediate family members of the couple. Reportedly, Nithiin's industry friends like Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Raj and Kartikeya also marked their presence. Here are some pictures of the bride and groom at the wedding.

Nithiin and Shalini's wedding pictures:

Mothaniki oka INTIVAADINI ayyanuu..ðŸ˜€ðŸ˜€ need all ur blessings n love ðŸ™ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/rWUNFDHZ5O — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 26, 2020

(Source: Vamsi Kaka Twitter)

Pictures from Actor Nithiin's wedding with Shalini. Best wishes to the couple. #NithiinWedding @actor_nithiin pic.twitter.com/YdMzttHNb4 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) July 27, 2020

Nithiin and Shalini's wedding attire

Nithiin wore a traditional red embroidered sherwani with a white and golden bottom. Meanwhile, Shalini wore an off-white and golden silk saree. She paired it with stunning designer jewellery and a highly embroidered orange blouse. Nithiin and Shalini were initially supposed to tie the knot in April 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding got pushed. Nithiin and Shalini's pre-wedding ceremony started early last week.

Actor Pawan Kalyan and director Trivikram Srinivas attended Nithiin and Shalini's pre-wedding functions. Nithiin took to social media to express gratitude towards the actor for gracing his pre-wedding function. He wrote: "A Big BIGGGG thanku from the bottom of my heart to our POWERSTAR and TRIVIKAM garu and ChinaBabu garu for comin over and blessin me today on my pellikoduku func!! Really means a lot to me."(sic)

Meanwhile, Nithiin's forthcoming movie Rang De's team released the teaser of the upcomer hours before the actor entered the wedlock. Sharing the teaser, leading lady Keerthy Suresh wrote: "Rang De Teaser. Here is your gift @actor_nithiin from team Rang De." (sic) Check out Rang De's teaser:

