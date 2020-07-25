Pictures Of Nithiin And His Bride Shalini From Pelli Koduku And Mehendi Function, See Here

Nithiin and Shalini, who will be tying the knot on July 26, reportedly after a courtship of four years, are currently amid various pre-wedding functions. Recently, Shalini and Nithiin's engagement pictures went viral on the internet. And, now, their Pelli Koduku and Mehendi function pictures are attracting the attention of the netizens. Here are Shalini and Nithiin's pre-wedding functions pictures.

Nithiin and Shalini's pictures from Pelli Koduku and Mehendi function

Pelli Koduku reportedly is performed to purify the groom with holy ingredients. For the Pelli Koduku function, the groom dresses up in a lungi and white Kurta. Nithiin looked stunning in his Pelli Koduku function, where he was adorned with garlands.



Nithiin's Pelli Koduku function was attended by popular Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan. Nithiin took to social media to express gratitude towards the actor for gracing his Pelli Koduku function. He wrote: "A Big BIGGGG thanku from the bottom of my heart to our POWERSTAR and TRIVIKAM garu and ChinaBabu garu for comin over and blessin me today on my pellikoduku func!! Really means a lot to me."(sic)

Meanwhile, Nithiin's soon-to-be-wife Shalini and her mother were caught having a virtual chat with her sister moments before the Pelli Koduku ceremony.

Nithiin and Shalini's Pelli Koduku ceremony was followed by a glitzy Mehendi function. While Shalini wore a stunning red lehenga, Nithiin resorted for a blue kurta.

(Source: Neerajaa Kona Instagram)

Shalini and Nithiin's wedding

Recently, Nithiin and Shalini got engaged in a private ceremony. The couple will get married on Sunday, July 26. Shalini and Nithiin's wedding will reportedly be held at Falaknuma Palace Hotel, Hyderabad, at 8:30 pm. Shalini and Nithiin's wedding will be a private affair, with only close friends and family members as attendees.

According to several online reports, popular actors like Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, and director Trivikram Srinivas are the only celebrities from the film industry who are expected to attend Shalini and Nithiin's wedding in Hyderabad. Initially, Nithiin and Shalini Kandukari were supposed to tie the knot in April 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding got pushed.

