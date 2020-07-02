Telugu Actor Nithiin And Fiancée Shalini To Tie The Knot On July 26, Suggest Reports

Tollywood star Nitin Kumar Reddy, popularly known as Nithiin and fiancée Shalini's wedding has been the talk of the town for quite a while now. The power couple was all set to tie the knot in April this year, but they had to postpone their wedding plans due to the on-going global COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a lot of online portals reported that the love birds will exchange their wedding vows somewhere in July end or August.

Nithiin and Shalini's wedding date revealed

The reports of an online portal suggest that the Telugu actor will get married to his ladylove on July 26 in Hyderabad. The reports also revealed that the date has been fixed by Nithiin and Shalini's families. According to the reports, the wedding will take place after the completion of the Asadha Masam and will be held by undertaking all the COVID-19 safety guidelines provided by the government. The wedding will be a private affair with the presence of a limited number of guests, which include family and close friends. Social distancing shall also be maintained at the venue by everyone along with enforced use of face masks and sanitizers as a preventive measure for COVID-19.

Talking about the couple, they know each other for four years now before they finally decided to get married. While Nithiin is one of the leading actors of Telugu cinema, Shalini is an MBA graduate from the United Kingdom. However, it has been reported that the actor is planning to take a break from his acting career after marriage.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Nithiin was last seen in the Telugu action-comedy titled Bheeshma last year, which did exceptionally well at the box office. He will next star in the Telugu remake of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun. The actor will also be seen alongside Keerthy Suresh in their upcoming romance film titled Rang De.

Cinematographer PC Sreeram recently shared an important update about Rang De on Twitter and revealed that they will resume the shoot of the film in August. He tweeted writing, "#RangDe After a long break due to this deadly coronavirus, we will start rolling from Augusta & will go till finish. Only 30% has to shot as we have finished 70%. The world will be a better place for all of us."

Check out his tweet below:

#RangDe

After a long break due to this deadly corona virus ,,we will star rolling from Augusta & will go till finish.Only 30% has to shot as we have finished 70%.

World will be better place for all of us.@venkyatluri @keerthysuresh@actor_nithin@

& This is DSP@sitaraEntsi pic.twitter.com/wilmUs7S5m — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) June 18, 2020

