Kasautii Zindagii Kay Cast's Career Net Worth Is Testimony Of The Show's Success; Details

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a television drama show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The show is a reboot of the popular show with the same title that used to air in the early 2000s. Kasautii Zindagii Kay enjoys a lot of popularity amongst fans. Here is the net worth of the cast of the show.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes is an Indian actor and model known best for her roles in television shows Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor is currently seen playing the lead role in Kasautii and is adored by her fans for her character Prerna Sharma. According to a leading media portal, Erica Fernandes’ net worth is around Rs 7 crores.

Parth Samthaan

Part Samthaan plays the lead role in Kausautii Zindagi Kay. He started his acting career from shows like Gumrah: End Of Innocence and Best Friends Forever? According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 10 crores.

Karan Singh Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover is a very popular Indian tv and film actor. The actor gained a lot of popularity from Dill Mill Gayye after which he was seen in Qubool Hai and later Karan went on to do films in Bollywood. According to a media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 35 crores. In Kausautii Zindagi Kay, Karan Singh Grover used to portray the character of Mr. Bajaj. However, there have been reports from media portals that the actor has been replaced now.

Hina Khan

Hian Khan is a popular actor in the TV industry. She started her career with Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and rose to prominence. The actor is adored by her fans for her sense of fashion and style. In Kausautii Zindagi Kay she portrayed the role of Komolika. According to a leading media portal, her net worth is around Rs 30 crores.

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif is another popular actor in the TV industry. She portrays the character of Komolika currently in the serial. According to a media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 7 crores.

Karan Patel

Karan Patel portrays the character of Mr Bajaj in the serial. Karan Patel is a very popular actor in the television industry. Reportedly, his net worth is around Rs 10 crores.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not own or guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image credits: @anupre.creationss Instagram

