Nithiin And Shalini's Wedding Gets Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Nithiin and Shalini were making the headlines as it was said that the couple is all set to get married soon. In February, Nithiin and Shalini got engaged in front of friends and family. But there is a piece of bad news for the fans of the couple as their marriage has been postponed due to Coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know more about the current status of the couple’s wedding:

READ |'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Star Aanchal Khurana Reveals Why Paras Unfollowed Her On Instagram

Nithiin and Shalini’s wedding gets postponed due to COVID-19

According to reports, Nithiin and Shalini had a plan of having a destination wedding in Dubai in the month of April. Even the dates were fixed and the wedding was going to take place on 15th and 16th April. But due to the current situation, and the 21-day lockdown, the marriage ceremony has been postponed. The revised dates have not been announced yet by the couple but fans are sure that they will take their time and let things cool down all over the world first.

READ |#BollywoodActOnCorona Trends On Twitter As Fans Urge Celebs To Donate Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Reports state that before the situation got worst, the couple’s parents were contemplating to shift to Dubai from Hyderabad. The wedding destination was supposed to be at the Versace Palazzo in Dubai. Now fans are eager to see how and when will this grand affair take place.

READ |Tekashi 6ix9ine's Judge Has Second Thoughts Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Nithiin was last seen in the romance flick Bheeshma. It was directed by Venky Kudumula and written by Venky Kudumula and Suryasrikanth. It features Ajay, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha, and Raghu Babu too. Nithiin was seen playing the titular character of Bheeshma. The film was released on February 21, 2020.

READ |Riteish Deshmukh Tells COVID, 'Itna Corona Mujhe Pyaar', Watch Video



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.