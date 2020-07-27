Nithiin Complements His Wedding Ensemble With An Intricately-made Matching Mask; See Pics

The Tollywood superstar Nithiin tied the knot with fiancée Shalini in a traditional wedding ceremony on Sunday, July 26, 2020. The actor rocked a red kurta which comprised heavy and intricate golden embroideries. He paired it with a beige dhoti and a heavily embroidered stole. However, the actor's intricately made matching face mask has been making rounds on the internet.

Mothaniki oka INTIVAADINI ayyanuu..😀😀 need all ur blessings n love 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rWUNFDHZ5O — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 26, 2020

Nithiin sports an ornate face mask to round off his wedding outfit

In contemporary times, face masks are getting a fashionable makeover across the globe. The protective gear, which was meant to help everyone keep the novel virus at bay, is now being used as a style statement as well by the masses. The Telugu actor, Nithiin also sported an ornate mask at his wedding, which took place on July 26.

The Bheeshma actor got married to his longtime ladylove Shalini in Hyderabad. The love birds tied the knot at the city's Taj Falaknuma Palace with the attendance of close family members and friends only. Several photos from their wedding ceremony have been making rounds on social media. In multiple pictures, one also gets glimpses of the groom's suave look, rounded off with a matching mask. On the other hand, Shalini Kandukuri complemented her husband's ensemble in an exquisite red and golden saree. Shalini completed her bridal ensemble with blinding diamond jewellery.

Meanwhile, Nithiin was last seen in the Telugu romantic comedy film, Bheeshma, which did exceptionally well at the box office. The 37-year-old will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu romance film titled Rang De, which is slated to hit the silver screens later this year. On Sunday, the teaser of Rang De was released by the makers as a special gift to his fans, on the occasion of his big day. The actor also took to his Instagram to share a poster of the film and made the announcement of the teaser release, as he wrote,

Thank you very much team #RangDe for making this day, extra special.

My fans and friends, Here's a fun teaser from our film with love to you all (sic)

