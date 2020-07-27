'Rang De' Makers' Surprise For Actor Nithiin On His Wedding Makes Him Feel 'extra Special'

Nithiin tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend Shalini in a private ceremony on Sunday, July 26. Hours before the couple tied the nuptial, the makers of Nithiin's forthcoming movie, Rang De, released a short teaser of the upcomer as a marriage gift to the actor. Sharing the teaser, leading lady Keerthy Suresh wrote: "Rang De Teaser. Here is your gift @actor_nithiin from team Rang De," (sic) on her social media.

Minutes later, Nithiin shared the teaser on his social media and said, "Thank you very much team #RangDe for making this day, extra special." (sic) He further asked all his fans and well-wishers to relish Rang De teaser and shower love. Watch Rang De teaser here.

Check out Rang De teaser

The one-minute-long teaser showcases some bittersweet moments from Anu (Keerthy Suresh) and Arjun's (Nithiin) life. The teaser delves deep into one-sided love, and the repercussions of it. While Anu addresses Arjun as her boyfriend, the latter despises her. Rang De marks Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh's first association. The forthcoming film is slated to hit the screens on Sankranti 2021.

Rang De crew and other details

Besides Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh, Rang De also features actors like Sai Kumar, Naresh, Rohini, and Kausalya, among others in prominent roles. Veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram will be cranking the camera for Rang De. Meanwhile, Mr Manju fame Venky Alturi will be helming the upcomer. Rang De is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his production banner.

Posters of Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh's Rang De

Nithiin and Shalini's wedding

Nithiin and Shalini tied the knot on Sunday, July 26, in the presence of their close family members. Nithiin and Shalini's wedding was held at Hyderabad and was also attended by fellow actors like Varun Tej, Karthikeya, and Sai Dharam Raj. Here are a few pictures from Nithiin and Shalini's extravagant wedding:

Mothaniki oka INTIVAADINI ayyanuu..😀😀 need all ur blessings n love 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rWUNFDHZ5O — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 26, 2020

Pictures from Actor Nithiin's wedding with Shalini. Best wishes to the couple. #NithiinWedding @actor_nithiin pic.twitter.com/YdMzttHNb4 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) July 27, 2020

Initially, Nithiin and Shalini Kandukari were supposed to tie the knot in April 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding got pushed.

