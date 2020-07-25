Pawan Kalyan To Skip Nithiin And Shalini's Wedding In Hyderabad? Read Details Here

Tollywood actor Nithiin and Shalini Kandukari got engaged in a grand ceremony. Initially, Nithiin and Shalini Kandukari were supposed to tie the knot in April. However, due to the pandemic, the wedding got pushed. Nithiin would be tying the knot to his long time girlfriend Shalini Kandukari in a private ceremony soon.

Nithiin's wedding would reportedly be held in at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad at 8:30 PM on July 26. According to several online reports, popular actors like Varun Tej and director Trivikram Srinivas are expected to attend Nithiin's wedding in Hyderabad. Recently, Nithiin visited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to invite him to the wedding.

Pawan Kalyan to miss Nithiin's wedding

Recently, a video of the Vakeel Saab actor coming out of Nithiin's residence was doing the rounds on social media. The Tollywood megastar will reportedly be unable to attend Nithiin's wedding that is set for July 26th. Rumours allege that Pawan Kalyan takes a break at this time of the year by staying at his farmhouse to reconnect with nature as well as to stay away from the city noise. Pawan Kalyan also practises Chaturmasya Deeksha every year, which sources have reportedly claimed is the reason the actor might skip Nithiin and Shalini's wedding.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan would be making his Tollywood return after a hiatus of two years. Pawan Kalyan will be seen in Venu Sriram's Vakeel Saab. The movie, starring Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla in the lead, is the official remake of Hindi film Pink (2016). The Pawan Kalyan starrer is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under their respective production banners. The upcoming movie's release date is pushed due to the pandemic. The actor also has films like PSPK 28, PSPK 27 in his kitty.

Pawan Kalyan was recently in the news after director Ram Gopal Varma, who last helmed Naked Nanga Nagnam, released the trailer of his upcoming movie Power Star on Wednesday, July 22. The four-minute-long trailer of Power Star depicts the story of an actor turned political called Powerstar. The trailer of the film soon went viral with fans pointing out the uncanny resemblance of the film with Pawan Kalyan's life story.

Promo Image courtesy: pawankalyan.k Instagram & Nithiin Twitter

