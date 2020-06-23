Nithiin To Prepone Wedding With Fiancee Shalini; To Now Take Place In July: Reports

South Indian actor Nithiin had taken social media by a storm when he had posted his engagement pictures with his long-time girlfriend, Shalini. Earlier, the actor had revealed that he has postponed his wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, there are reports doing the rounds that Nithiin might get married next month.

Nithiin and Shalini’s wedding to be held next month: reports

Nithiin got engaged to his girlfriend in the month of February and had earlier decided to tie the knot on April 16th. However, there were reports that the actor has postponed the wedding until December. But recently a media portal reported that Nithiin’s family is planning to have the wedding next month.

According to reports in the media portal, the actor is likely to get married in the presence of close relatives and it shall be an intimate wedding. Reportedly, the ceremony might be held at a Hyderabad farmhouse. Moreover, the wedding will be performed post completion of the Ashadha Masam. Ashadha or Aashaadha or Aadi is a month in the Hindu calendar and it corresponds to the month of June/July in the Gregorian calendar.

The wedding will be performed keeping all the measures and safety guidelines for COVID 19 in mind. Social distancing shall be maintained and a limited group of people shall be allowed to attend the wedding. Use of masks and sanitizers shall be enforced.

On the work front for Nithiin

On the work front, Nithiin was last seen in Bheesma, which became a blockbuster at the box office. Bheeshma was a romantic action comedy film that was directed by Venky Kudumula, and the film was produced under Sithara entertainments banner. Nithiin shared the silver screen with Rashmika Mandanna in this film.

What is next for Nithiin on the professional front?

Nithiin will be seen next in Rang De which is directed by Venky Atluri. Nithiin will be sharing the screen with Keerthy Suresh in this romantic film. The film is likely to release in the year 2020.

Apart from Rang De, Nithiin will be seen in a Chandra Sekhar Yeleti film. The title of the film has not been revealed yet but the film is getting filmed and will release soon.

Image Credits: Nithiin Twitter account

