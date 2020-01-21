Keerthy Suresh's Kitty Is Filled With Many Movies In 2020; Check List

The Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh is currently the 'IT' girl of South film industry and is a prominent name in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industry. She was conferred with the Best Actress award by the Vice president of India for her portrayal in the biopic titled Mahanati. The Nenu Local actor was born to Malayali director-producer Suresh Kumar and Tamil actress Menaka. After opting out of Maidaan and Ponniyin Selvan, take a look at the films that she will star in 2020.

Keerthy Suresh's upcoming movies

Miss India

The movie Miss India is all set to release in 2020 while Keerthy Suresh is still filming for the film. The teaser of the movie was released last year where Suresh is seen strolling around the streets of foreign lands. Miss India is said to be a Telugu-Tamil bilingual film.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

The first look of the period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham starring Keerthy Suresh was released only recently. The movie is a Malayalam-language period film based on the battle of Kunjali Marakkar IV who was the naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. The film is slated to release worldwide on March 26, 2020, and has an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Sudeep, Manju Warrier, along with Keerthi Suresh. The movie is being regarded as the most expensive Malayali film to date.

Thalaivar 168

Thalaivar 168 will see Keerthy Suresh working with megastar Rajnikanth for the first time. The movie will star the yesteryear actors Khushbu and Meena while Suresh may be portraying the role of Rajnikanth 's sister in the movie. Keerthy Suresh considers the movie Thalaivar 168 to be a milestone in her career as she got the opportunity to share the screen space with Superstar Rajnikanth.

Penguin

On Keerthy Suresh's last birthday, two films were announced especially for her fans out of which one is a Nagesh Kukunoor directorial called Good Luck Sakhi and the other is backed by Karthik Subbaraj titled Penguin. A teaser poster of another film Penguin too was shared in which Suresh is seen as a pregnant lady, and a silhouette of her baby bump is visible.

Good Luck Sakhi

Good Luck Sakhi makes Kukunoor's directorial debut in Telugu film industry. Keerthy Suresh will be seen in a de-glam avatar for this role. She will play the role of a rural female shooter. Actor Jagapathi Babu will be seen as the coach in the movie Good Luck Sakhi while Aadhi Pinisetty is playing the role of a stage actor.

Bangarraju

Keerthy Suresh has landed a role in Naga Chaitanya's next movie titled Bangarraju. The movie is slated to be a sequel to the blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana that had Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles.

