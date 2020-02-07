Makers Of Keerthy Suresh's 'Miss India' Release First Song 'Kotthaga Kotthaga'

Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film, Miss India seems to be steadily heading towards a wrap-up. The makers released the first song from the film, a soulful number called Kotthaga Kotthaga. As soon as it was released, the song went viral and appreciation poured in for Keerthy Suresh and the makers of Miss India.

Kotthaga Kotthaga from Keerthy Suresh’s Miss India is a soulful melody sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Thaman S’s vocals. The lyrics have been penned down by Kalyan Chakravarthi. The lyrics hint that the song will appear in Miss India at a crucial juncture when Keerthy’s character goes abroad. The makers of Miss India have also released the lyrical video on YouTube. Kotthaga Kotthaga is reportedly the first song to be released from the Miss India album.

Miss India has reportedly finished its Hyderabad shooting schedule. The makers are also expected to wrap up the entire shoot of the film within February 2020. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020. Miss India stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadhiya besides Keerthy Suresh. Directed by Narendra Nath, Miss India is bankrolled by Mahesh S Koneru under the banner of East Coast Productions.

Keerthy Suresh’s movies in 2020

Currently, Keerthy Suresh is working on Miss India. She also has a lot of films in her kitty for 2020. Her projects for 2020 are Penguin, Marakkar, Good Luck Sakhi, Thalaivar 168, Rang De and Aina Ishtam Nuvvu.

