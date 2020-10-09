Prabhas’ 'Adipurush' To Ravi Tejas’ 'Krack', 5 Upcoming South Movies To Watch Out For

After the 'unlock down phase' across India, several south Indian films are back to filming or completing production. Most of these films are slated to release in 2021 or 2022. However, fans are excited about the projects. The list included films from Nithiin's Rang De to Prabhas' Adipurush and more. Have a look-

Nithiin's 'Rang De'

Rang De is another upcoming Telugu language film. It is helmed by Venky Atluri and stars Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. According to reports, the film is going to release by mid-2021. The supporting cast includes Sai Kumar, Naresh, Kausalya and Rohini amid others. The film is going to be a romantic comedy about a girl who is in love but the guy who does not love her back. The two roles are essayed by Nithiin and Keerthy.

Rashmika Mandanna's 'Sulthan'

Rashmika Mandanna's Sulthan has also wrapped up production recently and is under post-production process. After the final editing process, the film might hit the theatres soo. According to a report in firstpost.com, Sulthan marks the debut of Rashmika Mandanna in the Tamil film industry. Actor Karthi is also in the film essaying the lead role.

And it’s a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. It’s one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best. #Sulthan pic.twitter.com/MUAinSYy4T — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 8, 2020

Prabhas' 'Adipurush'

Much anticipated film titled Adipurush stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead and is based on one of the ancient Indian epics. The film is also speculated to cast Deepika Padukone in the lead, the confirmation for which is awaited. The film’s narrative is speculated to follow the central plot of ‘good over evil’. Saif Ali Khan, who recently joined the Adipurush cast, will essay the role of Lankesh in the film. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair under their respective banners and is expected to release by 2022. This is one project that Bahubali fans can't wait for.

Ravi Tejas' Krack

Ravi Tejas' Krack recently started production after the temporary halt due to the COVID-19 situation. The film stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead role. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Ali Basha, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in supporting role. The film was earlier slated to release in the second half of 2020. However, the COVID-19 situation might push the film to a later date. The film is under production at the moment and is an action thriller in the making.

Nani's 'Tuck Jagadish' release

Tuck Jagadish is another film in the making starring Nani in the lead role. The film also stars Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh essaying the role of female leads. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. It is a Telugu language film with a rural storyline, with Nani essaying the role of a man responsible for the flourishing of the rural area.

