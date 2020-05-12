Nithiin's Upcoming Film 'Power Peta' To Face A Budget Cut Due To COVID-19 Crisis?

Fans are excited to hear more about Nithiin's upcoming film Power Peta. It is reported that this 2-film-series will be released in two languages, Tamil and Telugu, and was going to be made in a very big budget. But now, reports from an entertainment portal reveal that their original plans may have changed. Here is what the reports are suggesting.

Read Also | Vijay Deverakonda Or Nithiin, Fan Asks Rashmika Mandanna To Pick Favourite Co-star

Power Peta to face a budget cut?

While Nithiin is in a steady phase of his film career, things are changing for him due to the ongoing pandemic. It was reported that Nithiin is going to star in the film Power Peta which is a film his friend Krishna Chaitanya has scripted. It was reported that this bilingual 2-film-series was going to be made in a budget of about ₹90 crores. But now the reports suggest that the film might face budget cuts due to the virus.

Read Also | Nithiin On Wedding Getting Postponed Amid COVID-19: Didn't Want To Marry With Mask On Face

Nithiin was last seen in the film Bheeshma, which released on the big screen in the month of February. In this film, he was seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna who played the role of the leading lady in the film. Thie film was directed by Venky Kudumula and received a positive response from the viewers and critics alike. Actor Anant Nag from Malgudi Days was seen moving to the Telugu film industry with his presence in the film Bheeshma. The music of this film was composed by Sagar Mahato while the camera was operated by Sai Sriram.

Read Also | Nithiin And Girlfriend Shalini's Wedding Postponed Due To Coronavirus Lockdown

Nithiin made it to headlines after he donated ₹20 lakhs as an aid to the less fortunate during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. He came forward and made donations to the daily wage workers after FEFSI released a statement where it urged everyone in the film and entertainment industry to donate money to the daily wage workers in the industry. Nithiin also made contributions towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund for fighting against COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Read Also | Nithiin's Birthday Wish From Keerthy Is Unmissable, Shares The First Poster Of 'Rang De'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.