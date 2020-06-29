Nithiin's Wedding To Take Place In July Post-Ashada Masam, Reveals Actor's Father

Actor Nithiin's father, a film producer and distributor, Sudhakar Reddy, in a recent media interview with an online portal, revealed that the actor will tie the knot with his fiance Shalini Kandukari in July. He added that the preparation for Nithiin's wedding would start soon, and the marriage would happen after Ashada Masam (Monsoon) finishes. According to reports, Nithiin will tie the knot at a farmhouse in Hyderabad, in the presence of his friends and close family.

Sudhakar Reddy on Nithiin's wedding preparation

Sudhakar Reddy, in the media interview, revealed that Nithiin's wedding preparations would start from July 15. He added that the wedding would be a private affair, which will see the attendance of close family and friends. He also said the date of Nithiin's wedding is not fixed yet but was affirmative that the marriage will be held in July.

Nithiin and Shalini Kandukari got engaged in a grand ceremony in February 2020. Initially, Nithiin and Shalini Kandukari were supposed to tie the knot in April. However, due to the pandemic, the wedding got pushed. But, with Sudhakar Reddy's latest revelation, it is sure that the wedding will be held soon.

Nithiin was last seen in Venky Kudumula's Bheeshma. The movie, starring Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, narrates the tale of a happy-go-lucky guy, who is given the responsibility of running a flourishing business. The movie released in 2020 to positive reviews. According to reports, the Nithiin starrer collected about Rs 40 crores in the first weekend of its release.

What's next for Nithiin?

Nithiin will next be seen in Venky Atluri's Rang De. The movie, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh, narrates a heartwarming tale of love between Arjun and Anu, played by Nithiin and Keerthy respectively. The makers of the upcomer recently released the motion poster of the upcomer, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, who bankrolled Nithiin's previous release. The forthcoming movie is currently in post-production and is reported to hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcomer, Nithiin recently signed a film with Chandra Sekhar Yeleti.

