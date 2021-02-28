Nithya Menen & Nani's Success In Ala Modalaindi Prompted Makers Of Veppam To Release Sega

Nithya Menen and Nani first starred in the Telugu Language comedy film Ala Modalaindi directed by Nandini Reddy under the Sri Ranjith Movies banner. The film released on January 21, 2011, and garnered favorable reviews by critics, and was also a commercial success. After the success of the first film, Nithya Menen and Nani starred in the Tamil film Veppam in the same year and the Telugu version was titled Sega. Read more on Sega movie trivia.

Also Read: Nithya Menen's Role In Mission Mangal Was Initially Offered To Manju Warrier?

Sega Movie Trivia

Veppam is a Tamil language crime action thriller film written and directed by newcomer Anjana Ali Khan. Since Nani and Nithya had starred together in the super-hit film Ala Modalaindi, it prompted the makers to dub and release the film in Telugu as well. Veppam was released on July 29, 2011, while the Telugu dubbed version Sega released simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh. The story of the film was set 18 years back in the slum areas of Chennai, showcasing the characters' struggles. Nani essayed the role of an engineering student 'Karthik' who spends time with his friend 'Vishnu' played by Karthik Kumar. Karthik's elder brother 'Balaji' played by Muthukumar works hard to give his younger brother a decent living after their mother died and their father being a drunkard. In the movie, Nithya Menen essayed the role of 'Revathy' who is in love with Karthik. Veppam was shot in 46 days and was supposed to be Nithya Menen’s Tamil debut but due to delayed production, the film became her second Tamil release after 180.

Also Read: DYK Nithya Menen Dubs Her Voice In All Languages? Read Trivia

Know more about Nithya Menen's movies

Nithya Menen started her acting career by playing a supporting role in the Kannada film 7 O'Clock in 2006. She then made her debut in a leading role in the Malayalam film Akasha Gopuram in 2008. She started to gain recognition for her role in the Telugu romance film Ishq with Nitin Reddy. She received CineMAA Awards for Best Actress(jury) and Best Actress nomination at the same event for this film. Menen is a recipient of three Filmfare Awards for the Telugu films Gunde Jaati Gallanthayyinde, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, and the Tamil film Mersal.

Menen may have not appeared on screen with Nani after Seega but she starred in a psychological thriller film Awe in 2018 which was produced by Nani and Prashanti Tiperneni. She played the lead character opposite Eesha Rebba who together try to get the approval of their lesbian relationship from the latter's parents. Nithya made her Bollywood debut with the film Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar in 2019. She was last seen in the web series Breathe: Into the Shadows alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Image Source: Nithya Menen & Nani's Instagram

Also Read: Ashok Selvan, Nithya Menen Talk About Their Film 'Ninnila Ninnila' Being 'different'

Also Read: Did You Know Nithya Menen Was The First Choice To Play Savitri In 'Mahanati'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.