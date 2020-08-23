Nithya Menen Would Have Chosen THESE Alternate Career Paths If Not Acting, Read More

Nithya Menen has been working in the film industry for almost a whole decade. She debuted in a Malayalam movie titled Angel John. Since then, Nithya has done many films in various languages. Some of her best works are Mission Mangal, Ustad Hotel, Mersal and Ala Modalaindi. The actor has also won several nominations and awards for her work in the film industry too. But did you know if she would have not been an actor she could have been a singer or a journalist? Read here to know more about it here.

Nithya Menen's other career options

Nithya Menen as a journalist

It was reported by MensXp that, Nithya Menen started her career in acting as a child actor. But she did not want to try her career at acting. She got a degree in journalism before she tried her hand at film direction. But it did not work and the actor ended up becoming the actor we know today.

Nithya Menen as a singer

Nithya Menen is not just a talented actor but a melodious singer too. She has sung over 20 tracks in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam movies. It was reported by cinema express that before the release of Breathe the actor also revealed that she is made two new tracks in the time of lockdown. She added that one song is made in collaboration with artists from London. She also revealed that the song has a romantic melody.

On the work front

Nithya Menen was last seen in Breathe: Into the Shadows. This TV series premiered on Amazon Prime video on July 10, 2020, and has been getting a lot of attention. This series features Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Ivana Kaur in pivotal roles along with Nithya. This series is based on a man whose daughter is kidnapped by a psychopath.

Directed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe: Into the Shadows has a 7.7-star rating on IMDb. For upcoming projects, Nithya Menen's films include Ommomme, Ravi Varma, Aaram Thirukalpana, and Appaavin Meesai. In the film Appaavin Meesai, she is in a lead role along with Nassar, Cheran, Pasupathy, and Salim Kumar. The story of this film is written by Rohini who also is the director of the film.

