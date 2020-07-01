Nithya Menen Opens Up About Films Being A Family Business, Read More

The Amazon Prime series Breathe: Into the Shadows is just around the corner and will feature popular stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, and Ivana Kaur in pivotal roles. Nithya Menen recently talked to an entertainment portal and revealed a few things about the show and also her feelings on being called a pan-Indian actor.

Nithya Menen also talked about how she does not care for such titles. She also addressed the debate of film families ruling the industry and how the audience in the South does not bother much about it.

Read Also | Abhishek Bachchan Unveils Nithya Menen's First Look Poster From 'Breathe Into The Shadows'

Nithya Menen on films being a family business

While talking to the portal, Nithya Menen opened up on how the families in the film industry operate. She addressed the current debate on nepotism in Bollywood and said that the audience has seen it everywhere and it is not about north or south, it is just everywhere.

Nithya Menen mentioned that the audience has accepted the fact that films are run by families. She then addressed the situation as something that is not new at all.

Read Also | Could Nithya Menen As Leslie Knope Be Able To Guide The Team Of Parks & Recreation? See

Nithya Menen expressed how one should not look at other people's success as it is not important, and added that one should focus on one's own achievements. She then added that there is no point in crying over a loss.

According to Nithya Menen, blaming others for your own life and career is not good. The actor said that she does not feel the need to tell anyone about what is going wrong or to say that some person is doing the wrong things or going in the wrong direction. Nithya Menen opined that if someone is doing well then others should let them be.

Read Also | Nithya Menen Talks About Her Lockdown Schedule, Spills The Beans About Upcoming Films

In the interview, Nithya Menen said that one should not question others but question themselves and ask why they're lagging behind. The actor also mentioned that a person should set goals and try to achieve them singlemindedly. She added that people should focus more on honing their skills and working out the differences that create a problem for them.

Read Also | When Deepika Padukone Shared Common Connect With Nithya Menen During 'Chhapaak' Promotions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.