Nithya Menen's Top Romantic Films To Binge-watch Based On IMDb Ratings

Nithya Menen debuted back in 2008 with Akasha Gopuram and has worked in Bollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood for over 12 years. Her filmography consists of a wide range of genres like drama, comedy, and tragedy but Nithya has also worked in several romantic films. Below are some of the best romantic movies by Nithya Mene that her fans must watch.

Ala Modalaindi - 7.7 on IMDb

Ala Modalaindi is a 2011 Telugu romantic comedy movie written and directed by Nandini Reddy. The movie is produced under the Sri Ranjith Movies banner. The film features Nani, Nithya Menen and Sneha Ullal in prominent roles. The movie released on January 21, 2011, and opened to favourable reviews by critics. It became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and completed 100 days. Later, the movie also remade in Bengali as Olpo Olpo Premer, in Tamil as Yennamo Yedho, and in Kannada as Bhale Jodi.

OK Kanmani - 7.4 on IMDb

O Kadhal Kanmani, famously known as OK Kanmani, is a 2015 Tamil romantic film written, directed and produced by Mani Ratnam. The film features Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The duo portrays a young couple who stays in a live-in relationship in Mumbai. Apart from the lead, Prakash Raj and Leela Samson play the supporting roles as an older couple in the film. The film was later remade in Hindi as OK Jaanu in the year 2017.

Ishq - 7.3 on IMDb

Ishq is a 2012 Telugu romantic-drama film written and directed by Vikram Kumar. The movie features Nithiin and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The film released on February 24, 2012, to positive reviews and became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. A Bangladeshi remake of this film titled Love Station also released in the year 2014, which featured Bappy Chowdhury and Misty Jannat.

Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde - 7.1 on IMDb

Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde is a Telugu romantic comedy film written and directed by Vijay Kumar Konda. The film features Nithiin along with Nithya Menen and Isha Talwar. The movie was a box office hit and emerged as a consecutive successful film for Nithiin after Ishq.

Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju - 7.5 on IMDb

Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju is a 2015 Telugu romantic drama movie written and directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film features Sharwanand and Nithya Menen in the lead role. Nithya Menen won Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress - South for her performance in this film. The movie garnered the state Nandi Awards for Best Home Viewing Feature Film, Special Jury Awards for Nithya Menen and Sharwanand, Best Female Playback Singer, and Best Dialogue Writer.

