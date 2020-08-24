Nithya Menen Shares Sketch From 'Kolambi's' Set; Says 'I Decide To Use The Left Hand'

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, actor Nithya Menen shared a couple of pictures, featuring a sketch made by her. Nithya Menen made the rough sketch of Lord Ganesha. To extend wishes for her fans, she wrote a heartwarming caption while sharing trivia from her 2019's release Kolambi, in which she played the character of an artist. Nithya's caption read, "So here it is, as I promised - the First proper sketch I ever made".

The 32-year-old actor further added, "on the sets of the film 'Kolambi' , in which I played an artist ðŸŽ¨ and I decided to use the left hand and realized it was a lot more natural.. I'd never been able to sketch before. today is a good day to post this i think". She concluded her caption as she wrote, "Wishes for an auspicious Ganesha Chaturti to all". Scroll down to take a look at Nithya Menen's sketch.

Nithya Menen's first proper sketch

READ | Nithya Menen's Top Romantic Films To Binge-watch Based On IMDb Ratings

Within a day, the post received more than 107k likes and is still counting. A section of fans started praising Nithya's skills while another section wrote warm wishes for the actor. A user asserted, "Good to know u found your ‘right’ handðŸ˜Š Look fwd to seeing lots more sketches by you". On the other side, "Oh...... Now you are ambidextrous ðŸŽ‰.. How many more surprises u got?.. Good try Nithya", read a comment. The comments section was flooded with red-heart emoticons.

READ | Nithya Menen Would Have Chosen THESE Alternate Career Paths If Not Acting, Read More

Nithya Menen in Kolambi

The Malayalam-language film Kolambi, which was released in 2019, was the directorial come back of T. K Rajeev Kumar after a hiatus of six years. Nithya was roped in for the project to essay the role of biennale artist, Arundhati. The flick also featured Renji Panicker, Rohini, Sijoy Varghese, and Dileesh Pothan in the lead.

READ | Lesser-known Facts about 'OK Kanmani' Star Nithya Menen; Read On

A peek into Nithya Menen's Instagram

The Mission Mangal actor's Instagram feed has numerous BTS pictures and videos of her previous projects. The most recent posts of the actor are from the sets of her web-series Breathe: Into The Shadow. Recently, to celebrate World Photography Day, on August 19, she shared a BTS from the sets of the Amazon Prime Video series. In the photo, she was been posing with a camera.

READ | Nithya Menen's Empowering And Inspiring On-screen Characters; Here's A List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.