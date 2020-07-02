Nithya Menen Opens Up About Body-shaming, Says "Nobody Asks Why You’re Putting On Weight"

Trolls body-shaming celebs have been going on for quite some time despite many speaking up against it. Recently actor Nithya Menen opened up about the issue of body-shaming and said that nobody stops to think why the other is putting on weight. Rather they go on making their own assumptions about it. Here's more on what she said.

Nithya Menen talks about body shaming

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Nithya Menen talked about the issue of body-shaming faced by celebs. She said that definitely one gets affected by body-shaming. But according to her, one is never criticised by someone who is "more" than them. Rather it is always by someone, who is "lesser" than them.

Nithya Menen continued that trolls never ask the person why they are putting on weight. They do not ask if the other person is going through some health issues. She adds that there is "so much" that these trolls do not know about, but are quick to assume things.

Further in the interview, Nithya Menen said that she had never spoken up about being body-shamed earlier because she felt she got her "dues" despite how she looked. She felt these are personal problems which one needs to deal with themselves. She has also never given an interview about such things and felt that despite her body weight, the industry has given her her dues and that "speaks" more for her.

Bollywood actor, Sonakshi Sinha has also been very vocal about the issue of body shaming. She also posted a video recently where she read out a few comments addressed to her by trolls and revealed that despite losing 30 kgs she was still being body shamed. The actor then gave an apt reply to such mean comments shutting up the trolls for good. Take a look:

In other news, Nithya Menen made her debut with a lead role in Kannada film Seven O’ Clock back in 2006. The actor has gone on to become a big name in the South Indian film industry. She has also contributed a lot to the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada industry.

Nithya Menen also made her Bollywood debut last year with the blockbuster film, Mission Mangal. The movie had an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha. Nithya is currently awaiting the release of her new film, Breathe: Into The Shadows on Prime Video which will also mark her digital debut. The film, which is slated to release on July 10, stars Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh.

