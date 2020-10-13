Nithya Menen Elated To Share 'wonderful Interpretation' Of Her As Devi Sita By Fan

Nithya Menen recently took to Instagram to share a fan art where she was turned into 'Sita Devi'. The painting showcases the actor dressed in a saree with a fierce look. The credit for the art has been provided to Harshini Tanneeru. The actor called it a wonderful interpretation of her as Goddess Sita.

Nithya Menen also called the painting ‘fierce’ and appreciated the fan for her work. She ended her note saying, “I loved all of your work. The vibe is so original and beautiful to me ðŸ™”. Take a look at this fan art made for actor Nithya Menen.

Fans in a huge number appreciated the painting with several love and heart emoticons. One of the users also said, "Wow !! I would be so happy to see you in this role !!." Take a look at how fans reacted to the painting of Nithya Menen as Sita.

Nithya Menen wanted to be a journalist?

According to Asiaville News, Nithya Menen is a graduate in journalism and she had dreamed of becoming a war journalist in her early days. She actively started her career in the movie industry in 2009. The actor said that she wanted to be behind the camera and dreamt of becoming a cinematographer, but the camera literally pushed her to be in the front.

Nithya Menen has now become a pan-India star, moving beyond South and she considers recognition as an award and not the physical statue which is given as an award. The actor also mentioned that she found journalism unappealing and thus opted for filmmaking. While she was signing up for a filmmaking course, director Nandini Reddy approached her and convinced her to take up acting.

Nithya Menen is most popular for her role in movies Ok Kanmani, Ala Modalaindi, Urumi, 24, Awe and Praana. The actor made her debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's film Mission Mangal. The film also starred actors Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha and Kirti Kulhari.

Nithya Menen was last seen in the Tamil film Psycho in which she essayed the role of an IPS officer. She was also seen in crime drama thriller web series Breathe: Into the Shadows that released on Amazon prime video in July. The series starred Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh along with Nithya Menen. Next, the actor will be seen in a multilingual film Gamanam. The actor will be portraying the role of Shailaputri Devi in the film.

