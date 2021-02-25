Nivin Pauly And Asif Ali Starrer 'Mahaveeryar' Goes On Floors In Rajasthan

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly recently took to social media to announce a new development on his next film, Mahaveeryar. The film went on floors in Rajasthan on February 25, 2021, and various pictures from the sets were shared through Nivin Pauly’s post. The film is being produced by Nivin Pauly’s production house Pauly Pictures in collaboration with Indian Movie Makers and is expected to star Asif Ali in a key role. The fresh pictures from the sets of Mahaveeryar have already been leaving an impact on the audience, who have expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post.

Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali’s next goes on floors

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly recently put up an update on his upcoming film Mahaveeryar, which will also star actor Asif Ali in an important role. The two actors will be teaming up again after delivering promising performances together through films like Traffic and Sevens. The film will be directed by Abrid Shine, who has collaborated with Nivin Pauly for films like 1983 and Action Hero Biju. He had previously directed the film action drama Kung Fu Master, which received a lot of love from the audience.

In Nivin Pauly’s post, the Mahaveeryar team is seen posing with the clapper while announcing the commencement of the shooting in Rajasthan. A bunch of actors and team members can be seen posing in the background while Abrid Shine holds the equipment and poses for the cameras with a bright smile across his face. The team is seen standing amidst a small locality in Rajasthan indicating that they have been shooting important scenes.

In the caption for the post, Nivin Pauly has mentioned that he is extremely happy to announce this new project. He has also mentioned that he will be bankrolling the project with Indian Movie Makers. Have a look at the post on Nivin Pauly’s Twitter here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have expressed how excited they are for Mahaveeryar. Some fans have wished the actor luck for his upcoming venture while others have spoken highly of the cast. Have a look.

