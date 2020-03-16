Nivin Pauly's Cop Drama 'Action Hero Biju' To Get A Sequel?

Nivin Pauly is one of the finest Indian actors and producers. He is known for his work in Malayalam cinema. Nivin has received several awards including two Filmfare South and a Kerala State Film Award. He stepped into the Malayalam film industry by playing one of the lead roles in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s directorial debut, Malarvaadi Arts Club (2009). The famous actor, Dileep, produced the film.

After playing several roles, Pauly got his breakthrough with his lead role in the romantic film, Thattathin Marayathu (2012), that was also directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. In 2016, he played the main character in Abrid Shinde’s Action Hero Biju. Reports seem to suggest that the director is now gearing up for a sequel. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Manju Warrier Joins Malayalam Film 'Padavettu' Cast, Reveals Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly's Action Hero Biju to get a sequel?

Action Hero Biju (2016) cast had Nivin Pauly, Anu Emmanuel, and Devi Ajith in the lead roles. In Action Hero Biju, Nivin Pauly played the character of a police officer, Biju Paulose, for the first time. The plot of the film revolves around the life of an honest and determined police officer Biju and the various criminals he puts behind bars.

Unlike other films, this movie portrayed the life of a police officer rooted in reality. The film was a commercial success at the box-office, earning an estimate of Rs 31.40 crores, worldwide. Nivin Paulay even won critical acclamation for his performance in the movie. The film was a trendsetter in the Malayalam cinema world. It recently completed its four years of release and fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel.

Also Read | Nivin Pauly's 'Moothon' Wins Best Film At FFAST, Actor Calls It An 'honour'

Abrid Shine’s latest release was The Kung Fu Master, that featured a host of relative newcomers, including Neeta Pillai and Jiji Scaria. On the other side, Nivin Paulay’s next release is the Rajeev Ravi directorial crime-drama, Thuramukham. The plot of the film is based on the famous protests against the chappa system that was practised in the Cochin harbour during the 1950s. The release date of the film has not been announced officially yet, but it is expected to hit the theatres in late 2020.

Also Read | Nivin Pauly's Movies From The Last Decade That Are A Must-watch

Also Read | Nivin Pauly's First Look From The Crime Thriller 'Thuramukham' Unveiled

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.