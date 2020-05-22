Nivin Pauly's Character In 'Thuramukham' To Have Resemblance To A Character Of Mohanlal?

Sukumar Thekkepat, who last bankrolled Tovino Thomas starrer Maradona, in a recent interview with an online portal, talked about his forthcoming movie Thuramukham. Recently, the second poster of the Rajeev Ravi directorial was released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Talking about the film, Sukumar revealed that Nivin Pauly's character in Thuramukham is partly inspired by that of Mohanlal's character from Bhadran directorial Spadikam. He also said that audiences would find many similarities between Moidu (Nivin Pauly) and Aadu Thoma (Mohanlal).

Thuramukham, starring Nivin Pauly, Nimisha Sajayan, Arjun Ashokan, Joju George, Poornima Indrajith, and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, is based on the Chappa system that was prevalent in Kerala during the 1940 and 1950.

Divulging more about the movie, Sukumar revealed in the interview that the film is set in Mattanchery and will narrate the tale of a family where Joju George and Poornima Indrajith will play the role of patriarchs. Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly and Arjun Ashokan will play brothers, he shared.

Thuramukham was slated to hit on the marquee by the end of April however got pushed due to the unprecedented lockdown. In the same interview, Sukumar revealed that 90% of the post-production work is finished, and assured that the movie will be ready by June. However, he plans to release Thuramukham on a festive because of its scale and genre. Reportedly, Thuramukham will hit the screens during Onam 2020. Interestingly, Mohanlal's Spadikam makers are also planning to re-release the film at the same time.

What's next for Nivin Pauly?

Nivin Pauly was last seen in Geetu Mohandas' Moothon. The movie, starring Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Roshan Matthews in the lead, narrates the tale of a young boy from Lakshwadeep who embarks on a journey to find his elder brother. The movie, released last year, won Nivin many accolades and was declared a hit at the box office.

Meanwhile, the young actor has a slew of movies in different stages of production. Firstly, he has Liju Krishnan's Padavettu, with Aditi Balan in the lead. The upcomer also has Manju Warrier in an extended cameo. The Malayalam movie that will mark the directorial debut of Liju Krishnan is reported to have completed its first schedule in Kannur, Kerala. Reports have it that the makers are waiting for Manju to join the sets to kick-start the second schedule.

