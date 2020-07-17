On Nivin Pauly's Ten-year Anniversary In Industry, Makers Of His Next Film Release Poster

Nivin Pauly completed ten years in Malayalam cinema on Thursday, July 16, 2020. As a surprise to his fans, the makers of the actor's next film shared the title poster of the upcoming movie. The forthcoming movie titled Bismi Special would mark the directorial debut of Rajeesh Ravi. The Nivin Pauly starrer will be bankrolled by Sophia Paul under her production banner Weekend Blockbusters.

Check out the poster of Nivin Pauly's new film:

Aishwarya Lekshmi to play the lead in Nivin Pauly's new film?

According to media reports, Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela co-star Aishwarya Lekshmi might star alongside the actor in Bismi Special. Reportedly, the makers of the film have approached Aishwarya Lekshmi for the lead role in the Nivin Pauly starrer. However, the actor is yet to give her confirmation, revealed a media report.

Meanwhile, Bismi Special will mark Nivin Pauly and producer Sophia Paul's second collaboration after the success of Bangalore Days (2014). The music of the Nivin Pauly starrer will be composed by Virus (2019) and Kumbalangi Nights fame Sushin Shyam. Meanwhile, Take Off (2017) star Sanu Varghese would be doing the camera work. Bismi Special is reportedly in pre-production and would go on floors soon after the lockdown ends.

What's next for Nivin Pauly?

Nivin Pauly has a slew of movies in different stages of production. He has Liju Krishnan's Padavettu, with Aditi Balan in the lead. The upcoming film also has Manju Warrier in an extended cameo. The Malayalam movie, which will mark the directorial debut of Liju Krishnan, is reported to have completed its first schedule in Kannur, Kerala.

Besides the upcoming movie, Nivin Pauly also has Rajeev Ravi's Thuramukham. The movie, starring Pauly, Nimisha Sajayan, Arjun Ashokan, Joju George, Poornima Indrajith, and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, is based on the Chappa system that was prevalent in Kerala during the 40s and 50s. The Nivin Pauly starrer was slated to hit theatres by the end of April. However, it has been pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Reportedly, Thuramukham will hit the screens during Onam 2020.

